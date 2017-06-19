UPS to Add Delivery Surcharges for Black Friday, Christmas Orders

United Parcel Service for the first time will tack a surcharge onto most online orders shipping around the Black Friday shopping weekend and during the week before Christmas.

Vice Media Secures $450 Million Investment From TPG

Vice Media has secured a $450 million investment from private-equity firm TPG, as the youth-focused digital media company looks to step up its spending on scripted programming and plans a direct-to-consumer service.

Hedge-Fund Manager John Paulson Joins Valeant Board

Hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson has joined the board of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, a sign that the investor remains bullish on the drugmaker's prospects despite accruing steep losses on investments in the firm.

Who's Behind Morgan Stanley's Bond Trading Turnaround? A Stock Guy

Under Ted Pick, Morgan Stanley's bond-trading division has booked four straight quarters of fixed-income revenue above $1 billion. But Mr. Pick is striking a cautious note as other turnarounds have shown promise only to crumble.

Sen. Warren Calls for Removal of 12 Wells Fargo Directors

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.) is urging the Federal Reserve to remove a dozen Wells Fargo board directors who served during the bank's sales-practices scandal, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The Test for Citigroup's Corbat: Show Investors the Money

It is time for Michael Corbat to change the narrative at Citigroup.

Activist Land & Buildings Takes 4.3% Stake in Hudson's Bay

Investor Land & Buildings is pushing Saks' parent Hudson's Bay to consider strategic alternatives, including possibly taking the company private or redeveloping its vast real-estate holdings.

EQT to Acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 Billion

EQT agreed to buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, the latest proposed tie-up between energy producers after low oil and gas prices roiled the industry.

FTC to Try to Block DraftKings-FanDuel Merger

The Federal Trade Commission said it would file an antitrust lawsuit that seeks to block the proposed merger of fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel, alleging the deal would harm consumers who play daily fantasy contests.

Time Warner Signs $100 Million Deal With Snap for Shows and Ads

In a wide-ranging deal with Snap Inc., Time Warner Inc.'s Turner cable channels and the Warner Bros. studio will create up to 10 original shows a year for the ephemeral messaging app in genres including scripted drama and comedy.

June 19, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)