GE Plans $2 Billion Joint Venture to Build Its Jet-Leasing Business

General Electric plans to resume growing its aircraft-leasing business, ordering more jets and sealing a joint venture with a Canadian company that will allow it to do additional business with fast-growing airlines in Asia.

Boeing Launches New Plane as Rivalry With Airbus Continues

Boeing formally launched a new version of its single-aisle jetliner to regain market share lost to rival Airbus.

Amazon Deal for Whole Foods Unites Maverick CEOs

Amazon's planned $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods unites two maverick businessmen who will now have to blend very distinct approaches to make the deal a success.

Activist Land & Buildings Takes 4.3% Stake in Hudson's Bay

Investor Land & Buildings is pushing Saks' parent Hudson's Bay to consider strategic alternatives, including possibly taking the company private or redeveloping its vast real-estate holdings.

GM's Cruise Automation Wades Into HD Mapping to Aid Autonomous-Car Efforts

A small autonomous-cars company owned by General Motors Co. is getting into the high-definition mapping business, a move that could help the Detroit auto giant compete with Google and others in the race to develop self-driving vehicles.

Google Faces Record EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's antitrust watchdog in the coming weeks is set to hit Alphabet's Google with a record fine for manipulating its search results to favor its own comparison-shopping service, according to people familiar with the matter.

China's Internet Giants Dominate Local Digital-Ad Market

China is home to some of the world's largest digital-ad players, mostly because they have a stranglehold on the world's second-biggest market, where their Western rivals are pretty much absent.

Plane Makers Tout Busy Production Schedules as New Orders Slow

Boeing and Airbus have seen a slowdown in new orders for large aircraft. But at the Paris Air Show, which kicks off Monday, they are stressing that a years-long backlog will keep production lines busy and cash flowing in.

Boeing Considers Spreading Wings With New Plane

The company's commercial plane chief said it is studying the existing market gap between single- and twin-aisle aircraft, though time is needed to 'do it right.'

Air-Safety Authorities Focus on Wake as Bigger Jets Fly Closer Together

European aviation authorities will issue a safety warning to airline pilots about turbulence generated by other aircraft at high altitude, an issue becoming more common as jetliners grow ever larger and fly closer together.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)