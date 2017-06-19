MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Industrials Poised For A Fresh Record, While Tech Stocks Set To Rise

U.S. stock-index futures trekked higher on Monday, and the Dow industrials aimed to open at a fresh record and beleaguered technology stocks looked set to kick off trade in the green.

The indicated U.S. gains follow strength across global equities, as European and Asian benchmarks move higher.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 75 points, or 0.4%, to 21,408, while S&P 500 futures added 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,439. Nasdaq-100 futures shot up 40.75 points, or 0.7%, to 5,724.75.

Early moves bolster expectations that the Dow industrials will open above the all-time closing high of 21,384.28 hit Friday, the 21st record for 2017.

The S&P 500 index finished less than a point higher Friday and flat for the week.

On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-stocks-set-to-fight-for-positive-ground-housing-data-ahead-2017-06-16), extending a rough patch for the tech sector. A bounce for tech stocks at the open Monday would follow a second-straight weekly loss. Leading the way higher on Monday, shares of Apple Inc.(AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc.(AMZN) were up around 1% in thin premarket trading.

Investors are likely to keep tech stocks in focus this week (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tech-selloff-remains-a-concern-after-fed-hike-tepid-economic-growth-2017-06-17), amid concerns the sector could start to drag down the broader market (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tech-selloff-remains-a-concern-after-fed-hike-tepid-economic-growth-2017-06-17), given the Federal Reserve has indicated it will tighten policy and economic data has failed to inspire.

Economic docket: New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to speak at a business roundtable in Plattsburgh, New York, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Later in the day, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is slated to give a speech to the Money Marketeers of New York University (https://moneymarketeers.org/upcoming-events/#!event-list) at 7 p.m. Eastern.

There are no top-tier economic data on the calendar for Monday.

Stocks to watch: Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) could be active after the aircraft maker said more than 10 customers have committed to buying its 737 Max 10 airplanes (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/boeing-says-it-already-has-customers-for-single-aisle-jetliner-the-737-max-10-2017-06-19). It made the announcement at the 2017 Paris Air Show on Monday. Among the orders, General Electric Co.'s(GE) plane-leasing unit GECAS, signed an order for 20 of the planes.

Read:Boeing sees big gap in the market for a revamped jetliner--but won't rush in (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/boeing-sees-big-gap-in-the-market-for-a-revamped-jetliner-but-wont-rush-in-2017-06-19)

Alphabet Inc.'s(GOOGL) Google Inc. announced a four-step plan to fight terror, among them using technology to spot extremist and terror-related videos, in a blog post Sunday (https://blog.google/topics/google-europe/four-steps-were-taking-today-fight-online-terror/).

Europe inspires: While Asian stocks kicked the week off higher, even more robust gains were seen for European stocks on Monday. The French CAC 40 index rose 0.9% after French President Emmanuel Macron's pro-Europe Union party and its centrist ally saw a decisive victory in parliamentary elections (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/macrons-party-on-track-for-dominant-win-in-french-parliament-2017-06-18). The Stoxx Europe 600 was up about 0.6%.

The FTSE 100 index added 0.5%. U.K. officials will be meeting with their Brussels counterparts on Monday to start talks over Britain leaving the European Union. Meanwhile, in what police are calling a terrorist attack, a van rammed into a crowd near a mosque (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/one-dead-several-injured-after-car-rams-crowd-in-finsbury-park-london-2017-06-19) in North London, leaving one person dead and several injured.

Other markets: Oil prices were higher (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-prices-kick-off-the-week-with-a-move-down-2017-06-19), while the dollar held steady. The pound firmed up ahead of those Brexit talks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pound-steady-with-brexit-talks-due-to-kick-off-2017-06-19). Gold prices slipped $4 to $1,252.40 an ounce.

