Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Home Sales, Fed Speakers, Europe PMI

The U.S. will get a read on the housing market with existing- and new-home sales releases, a number of Fed officials will give their first public comments following their decision to raise interest rates, and a purchasing managers index could show the eurozone economy lost some momentum in June.

Japan's Exports Log Biggest Gains Since Jan 2015

Japanese exports jumped 14.9% in May, helped by a pickup in demand in emerging markets and a weaker yen compared with a year ago.

RBA Governor Calls Stronger Employment Growth a Positive

Australia's economy will grow a bit faster in coming years than it has recently, with a broad strengthening of the global economy giving the nation a lift, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor, Philip Lowe said.

The Reflation Trade Faces a Reckoning

The tumble of U.S. bond yields to 2017 lows this month is the latest sign that investors are losing faith that the Trump administration will succeed this year in implementing policies that will result in a broad increase over time in economic growth and inflation.

Retail Stocks Slide in Wake of Amazon's Deal for Whole Foods

Shares of retailers fell after Amazon.com said it would buy Whole Foods Market, potentially squeezing their grocery-store competitors.

Kaplan Says Fed Should Be 'Very Careful' in Raising Rates More

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Friday urged caution on raising interest rates further given muted inflation that is below the Fed's target.

Fed's Kashkari Says Inflation Data Didn't Justify This Week's Rate Increase

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he opposed the U.S. central bank's interest-rate increase this week largely because the economy isn't producing enough inflation to justify the boost in borrowing costs.

U.S. Housing Starts Fall for Third Consecutive Month in May

U.S. new-home construction declined for the third straight month in May, signaling a softening in home building at a time of tight supply.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Declined in Early June

A closely watched gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in early June, a sign that political tensions in Washington may be denting Americans' confidence in the economy.

EU Says Brexit Talks to Assume U.K. Still Wants Complete Break

European Union officials will start Brexit negotiations Monday based on the assumption that the U.K. still wants to leave the bloc completely as outlined by Prime Minister Theresa May before her election setback.

