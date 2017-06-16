Telecoms Shares Down Amid Growth Doubts - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector. The University of Michigan said its preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for June hit the lowest level since November, a bad sign for spending just as telecom carriers prepare to sell customers on a new generation of smart phone devices. Apple poached two top Hollywood television executives from Sony Corp. to spearhead an ambitious push into the original-programming business. Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who oversaw Sony Pictures Television productions such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Crown," will join Apple in new positions as co-heads of video programming world-wide, Apple said.
