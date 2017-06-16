Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Amazon said it would buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion as the giant internet retailer makes a deeper push into the grocery space.

Wal-Mart in the Crosshairs of Amazon's Takeover of Whole Foods

Wal-Mart Stores struck a deal to buy menswear retailer Bonobos for $310 million in cash, the latest in a string of recent acquisitions by Wal-Mart with its new e-commerce chief.

Google Faces Record EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's antitrust watchdog in the coming weeks is set to hit Alphabet's Google with a record fine for manipulating its search results to favor its own comparison-shopping service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple Poaches Sony TV Executives to Lead Push Into Original Content

Apple has poached two top Hollywood television executives from Sony to spearhead an ambitious push into the original programming business.

McDonald's, IOC End Olympic Partnership Early

The International Olympic Committee said it and fast-food giant McDonald's Corp. have agreed to end their long-running partnership before their latest deal was set to expire.

Japanese Car Companies Brace for Takata Bankruptcy

Japanese car companies say they are prepared to weather a bankruptcy of Takata, whose rupture-prone air bags are being recalled around the globe.

Investors Ignore Easy Money in Huntsman-Clariant Deal

U.S. chemicals company is persistently trading at a puzzling discount to its value in the merger.

Pimco's New Bond King Is Nothing Like Bill Gross

Bill Gross, Daniel Ivascyn's predecessor at Pimco, was known as the "bond king." But the firm's current investment chief would rather be called just about anything else.

MacKenzie's Special Sauce Could Make BHP Taste Better

BHP'S new chairman has proven turnaround chops and the support of activist investor Elliott. But replicating his stellar performance at Amcor in the mining sector could prove challenging.

How Anbang Could Clog China's Financial Plumbing

Financial stress at Anbang, a key lender to other Chinese financial institutions, could quickly ripple through China's banking system.

