China's outbound direct investment outside the financial sector fell 39% from a year earlier to $8.22 billion in May, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

Over the first five months, overseas direct investment dropped 53% to $34.59 billion, the ministry said.

Beijing has stepped up efforts to curb capital outflows, including bans on some overseas investment projects.

--Liyan Qi

June 16, 2017 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)