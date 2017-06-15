Nestlé Exploring Sale of U.S. Candy Business

Continue Reading Below

Nestlé said it is considering selling its U.S. confectionery business, which includes Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch bars. But the possible sale wouldn't involve Nestlé's much larger global chocolate business, which includes Kit Kat and Nesquik.

Facebook Boosts A.I. to Block Terrorist Propaganda

New software is tasked with identifying videos, photos, language and users that need to be removed, at times without human moderators.

Nike to Cut Jobs as It Combats Sneaker Slump

Nike is cutting more than 1,000 global jobs as part of a restructuring to help the sneaker giant battle slowing sales.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Targets $540 Million of New Assets in 1MDB Fraud Case

Prosecutors in a lawsuit filed Thursday moved to seize a $165 million yacht and other property they allege were bought with stolen money tied to a sweeping Malaysian financial scandal.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 300,000 Minivans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday it is recalling nearly 300,000 minivans to fix faulty wiring that could lead air bags to deploy unintentionally, a condition it linked to eight injuries.

Kroger Shares Slide as Grocer Is Battered by Price Fight

Supermarket giant Kroger posted a second straight quarter of same-store sales declines, as the company continues to feel the pressure of a price fight to attract customers.

BP Forges Ahead With Deepwater Gas Field Plans in India

BP is pushing ahead with long-delayed efforts to develop natural gas offshore India in a $6 billion investment with India's Reliance Industries.

J.P. Morgan Employee Claims Bank Discriminates Against Dads

A J.P. Morgan employee charged the bank with discrimination Thursday, saying it denies fathers paid parental leave on the same terms as mothers.

Hain Celestial Faces Deadline: Report Earnings or Be Delisted

For more than a year, Hain Celestial has struggled to deliver a basic requirement expected from publicly traded companies: regular earnings reports. Now the organic food company risks being delisted from the Nasdaq unless it reports results by day's end Thursday.

Spotify's Paid Users Surged Last Year but Loss Doubled

Music-streaming provider Spotify AB saw explosive paid user growth last year but also doubled the size of its net loss, according to filings released Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)