Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 300,000 Minivans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday it is recalling nearly 300,000 minivans to fix faulty wiring that could lead air bags to deploy unintentionally, a condition it linked to eight injuries.

Nike to Cut Jobs as It Combats Sneaker Slump

Nike is cutting more than 1,000 global jobs as part of a restructuring to help the sneaker giant battle slowing sales.

Kroger Shares Slide as Grocer Is Battered by Price Fight

Supermarket giant Kroger posted a second straight quarter of same-store sales declines, as the company continues to feel the pressure of a price fight to attract customers.

BP Forges Ahead With Deepwater Gas Field Plans in India

BP is pushing ahead with long-delayed efforts to develop natural gas offshore India in a $6 billion investment with India's Reliance Industries.

Hain Celestial Faces Deadline: Report Earnings or Be Delisted

For more than a year, Hain Celestial has struggled to deliver a basic requirement expected from publicly traded companies: regular earnings reports. Now the organic food company risks being delisted from the Nasdaq unless it reports results by day's end Thursday.

Daimler, Saudi Billionaire Invest in Mideast Uber Rival Careem

Daimler has bought a stake in the main rival to Uber in the Middle East, the latest of a series of investments by the world's largest car makers in the rapidly expanding ride-hailing sector.

Entertainment Companies Back Tech Startup Founded by a Peltz Son

A start-up co-founded by Nelson Peltz's 24-year-old son Diesel Peltz has lined up financial backing from several major entertainment companies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

MetLife Promotes Two Senior Execs as Future CEO Succession Race Takes Shape

MetLife Inc. Chief Executive Steven Kandarian widened the circle of potential candidates to succeed him, giving two senior executives significant additional responsibilities.

Baidu, With a Move Into Fintech,

Baidu Inc., China's search giant, gets a cautious response from U.S. ratings companies with its move into financial services, where it is leveraging its consumer data trove for unsecured lending.

Uber Gaffe Is Latest Drama in Storied Career of Billionaire Bonderman

For investor David Bonderman, the controversy caused by a comment he made at an Uber employee meeting represents a low point in a career marked by big wins and the occasional high-profile stumble.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)