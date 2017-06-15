Health Care Stocks Down Amid Senate Health Bill Maneuvering - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies declined amid reports that a Senate version of the Affordable Care Act repeal bill was in the works. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR had net inflows of $3.06 billion for the year to date, the highest of all the S&P 500 sector ETFs, suggesting that investors have jumped back in to health care as "rhetoric" about drug prices, according to analysts at brokerage JPMorgan.
