Financials Stocks Fall As Traders Hedge On Rates - Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates. The Fed's muted inflation outlook was interpreted by some analysts as a hint that it could amend ambitious rate-hike plans. The price of bitcoin -- the closely watched cryptocurrency whose emergence sparked a trend toward decentralized finance -- plunged Thursday, and is now off more than 20% since the start of the week at around $2300.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 15, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)