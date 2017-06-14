Oil Prices Fall After IEA Says Global Stockpiles Up

Crude prices came under pressure Wednesday after official data showed global oil stocks had increased, despite attempts by major producers to rebalance the market.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.74% to $48.36 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were down 1.08% at $45.96 a barrel.

The International Energy Agency said stored oil in industrialized nations--a proxy for global supply-- grew by 18.6 million barrels in April. Inventories were 292 million barrels higher than the average over the past five years, said the agency, which advises governments on energy trends.

The increase came despite efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a handful of external producers to drain stocks below five-year averages and reduce global output by 1.8 million barrels a month until March 2018.

"It was a very bearish report," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg. "OPEC should rethink its strategy of trying to verbally and artificially drive oil prices higher, because the result of that strategy is very resilient U.S. production."

The market wasn't caught by surprise by the IEA data, as on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventories rose 2.8 million barrels last week, while gasoline supplies increased by 1.8 million barrels.

Some traders still hope that Wednesday's readings from the U.S. government will show declining inventories for oil and gasoline, as numbers from the Energy Information Administration don't always match those from the API.

However, the inventory increases reported last week by the API were confirmed by the EIA a day later, sending oil prices slumping 5% last Wednesday.

OPEC is between a rock and hard place, say Commerzbank analysts.

The IEA expects global oil demand to rise by 1.4 million barrels a day in 2018--but non-OPEC supply alone is set to edge up by 1.5 million barrels.

"Should OPEC solve the problem of the overhang this year, it is just going to come back next year, so in any case their options are quite limited," said Mr. Weinberg.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 1.15% to $1.48 a gallon on Wednesday. ICE gasoil changed hands at $428.75 a metric ton, down $2.75 from the previous settlement.

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at neanda.salvaterra@wsj.com, Jenny W. Hsu at jenny.hsu@wsj.com and Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com

