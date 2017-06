Fed Raises Rates, Sets Out Plan to Shrink Asset Holdings Beginning This Year

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Reserve said it would raise short-term interest rates and spelled out in greater detail its plans to start slowly shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets this year.

Fed Backs Some Treasury Ideas for Cutting Bank Regulation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday gave support to some recommendations made by the Treasury Department this week, saying the central bank has been looking into paring back certain Obama-era rules.

S&P 500 Slips After Fed Raises Rates

The Fed's move was widely expected by analysts and investors, but many are skeptical that the U.S. central bank will act aggressively going forward after a recent patch of soft U.S. economic data.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Consumer Price Slumber Clouds Rate Picture

U.S. consumer prices are rising at the slowest pace in half a year, a complication for the Federal Reserve as it balances soft inflation readings against signs the labor market is at or near full employment.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.3% in May

Americans broadly reduced spending at retailers in May, dealing the latest setback to an economy struggling to shift into faster growth.

Yellen Raises the Possibility of Increasing Inflation Target Above 2%

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen opened the door to raising the central bank's 2% inflation target someday, noting that an appropriate goal for inflation was "one of our most critical decisions."

OPEC Stumbles in Face of Oil Glut

Production cuts aren't drawing oil out of storage and U.S. shale producers are humming, fueling the idea that OPEC and its allies missed the mark.

Oil Slides to Seven-Month Low on High Inventories

Oil prices tumbled to the lowest level in seven months Wednesday, as high oil inventories continued to erode confidence in the ability of major producers to ease a global supply glut.

Britain, Not France, Risks Being 'Sick Man' of Europe

Following the very different outcomes of this month's elections in France and the U.K., the tables have been turned, Simon Nixon writes, with Britain facing increased economic uncertainty and France poised for higher growth.

Mexico's Peso Rallies as Risks Recede

Mexico's peso traded Wednesday at its strongest level of the year, gaining for an eighth consecutive day as both domestic and external risks to the currency continue to decline.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)