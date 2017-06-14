Federal Reserve Expected to Deliver Rate Increase

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point after its two-day policy meeting concludes Wednesday. The central bank also will release new projections for the economy and interest rates, and could announce plans for shrinking its balance sheet.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.3% in May

Americans broadly reduced spending at retailers in May, dealing the latest setback to an economy struggling to shift into faster growth.

U.S. Consumer Prices Down 0.1% in May

Consumer prices fell slightly in May, a sign that inflation pressures remain muted.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed Considers Easing Capital Rule Seen as Hampering Swaps Market

An esoteric requirement that bankers and some U.S. officials have long said discourages firms from participating in the derivatives market-and makes the financial system less safe-is on the regulatory chopping block.

Stocks Steady Ahead of Fed Decision

U.S. stocks were steady while government bonds rallied and the dollar fell ahead of a closely watched announcement on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Shhh...The Bank of Japan Is Buying Fewer Bonds

Japan's central bank bought $71.6 billion in government debt last month-the smallest outright purchase since October 2014. Is the Bank of Japan trying to rein in its ultraloose policies by stealth?

Canadian Household Debt Dips in First Quarter

Household debt in Canada fell slightly in the first quarter from a record high, Statistics Canada said Wednesday, but remains at a level that prompted the country's central bank to warn it poses a threat to financial stability.

Oil Falls After IEA Says Global Stockpiles Up

Crude prices came under pressure after official data showed global oil stocks had increased, despite attempts to rebalance the market.

Determining When Rate Rises Are 'Well Under Way' Key to Balance-Sheet Moves

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday could flesh out when it will be appropriate to start reducing its balance sheet, a move officials have said they won't undertake until the process of raising interest rates is "well under way."

China's Stock Rescue Fund Head Defends Measures Taken in 2015 Crash

Two years after China's epic equity rout, the head of a state fund tasked with rescuing the market defended state intervention and blamed unruly shadow financing with high leverage as well as short-selling mechanism for the drastic rise-and-fall.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)