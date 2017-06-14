Federal Reserve Expected to Deliver Rate Increase

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point after its two-day policy meeting concludes Wednesday. The central bank also will release new projections for the economy and interest rates, and could announce plans for shrinking its balance sheet.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.3% in May

Americans broadly reduced spending at retailers in May, dealing the latest setback to an economy struggling to shift into faster growth.

U.S. Consumer Prices Down 0.1% in May

Consumer prices fell slightly in May, a sign that inflation pressures remain muted.

Fed Considers Easing Capital Rule Seen as Hampering Swaps Market

An esoteric requirement that bankers and some U.S. officials have long said discourages firms from participating in the derivatives market-and makes the financial system less safe-is on the regulatory chopping block.

Markets Steady Ahead of Fed Decision

Stocks, bonds and currency markets were mostly steady ahead of a closely watched announcement from the Federal Reserve. Futures suggested the S&P 500 would open 0.1% higher.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Real Extent of China's Trade Dominance with the U.S.

Germany Sees First Applications from Banks Wanting to Move Due to Brexit

German authorities have seen the first applications for banking licenses from financial institutions wanting to relocate after the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, a member of the Deutsche Bundesbank's board said in an interview.

Weidmann Warns Against European Safe Bond

A proposal to create a new class of European safe bonds could be seen as a "stepping stone" toward mutualizing the eurozone's government debt, Germany's central-bank president Jens Weidmann warned.

Global Oil Glut Won't Subside in 2017, IEA Says

The global oil glut is here to stay through 2017 as OPEC's efforts to restrain petroleum production have hit a wall in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said.

Oil Falls After IEA Says Global Stockpiles Up

Crude prices came under pressure after official data showed global oil stocks had increased, despite attempts to rebalance the market.

