Health Care Up as Traders Sidestep Rate Risk -- Health-Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose slightly as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to the vagaries of interest-rate changes. Johnson & Johnson plans to build the soon-to-be acquired Actelion business into a drug development and commercialization business dedicated to pulmonary arterial hypertension, The Wall Street Journal reported after an interview with J&J executive Jane Griffiths.
June 14, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)