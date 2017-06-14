Consumer Cos Down After Retail-Sales Data - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined after weak economic data. Retail sales fell 0.3% in May, the biggest decline since January 2016, the government reported Wednesday. Mattel cut its quarterly dividend by more than half, as new Chief Executive Margo Georgiadis seeks capital to invest in digital and emerging-markets expansion. Avon Products Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down after her turnaround efforts foundered, The Wall Street Journal reported.
