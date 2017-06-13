Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Take Indefinite Leave of Absence

Uber Chief Travis Kalanick will take an indefinite leave of absence from the company amid intense scrutiny over the company's workplace culture, marking a huge shift for the highflying startup.

Uber's Party is Over: New Curbs on Alcohol, Office Flings

Alcohol-soaked parties, controlled substances, office romances and free dinner: those are the hallmarks of Uber's raucous workplace-and many other startups.

Neiman Marcus Abandons Effort to Sell Itself

Neiman Marcus CEO Karen Katz said the luxury department store chain is focused on remaining an independent retailer after abandoning efforts for a potential deal to sell itself.

West Virginia University Researchers Find Fiat Chrysler Diesel-Emissions Discrepancies

West Virginia University researchers found Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV vehicles with diesel engines produced significant emissions discrepancies between the road and the lab, resembling earlier conclusions they reached with Volkswagen AG cars that helped expose a long-running deception.

Sprint's Latest Salvo in Wireless Price War: Free, Unlimited Service

Sprint is giving away unlimited wireless service for a year to customers who switch to the No. 4 U.S. carrier, an aggressive move in an already fierce industry price war.

Sears to Cut 400 Corporate Jobs

Sears said it is cutting 400 jobs at its corporate offices as part of its restructuring plan.

Time Inc. to Eliminate About 300 Jobs, or 4% of Workforce

In a major restructuring, Time Inc. is eliminating about 300 jobs in the U.S. and abroad, as the country's largest magazine publisher sharpens its focus on digital media and video opportunities.

Hexagon Holds Early-Stage Talks With Rivals on Possible Sale

Hexagon has held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival that could value the industrial-technology company at some $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Google Parent Retires 'Firefly' Self-Driving Prototype

Google parent Alphabet Inc. retired its self-driving prototype dubbed the "Firefly," a tiny test car with no steering wheel or pedals, to focus on building its self-driving technology into mass-produced vehicles.

Boeing Restructures Defense Arm

Boeing said it is removing a layer of executives from its defense business this year in response to government criticism that slow decision making has hurt its chances of winning big contracts from the Pentagon.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)