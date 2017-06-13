Energy Up as Traders Bet on Oil-Price Rebound - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose as traders bet oil futures would hold above $45 a barrel. Oil futures ticked down after OPEC said its output rose 1% to 32.14 million barrels a day in May, led by increases in Libya, Nigeria and Iraq, raising worries about the cartel's ability to police production targets.

Continue Reading Below

One brokerage said the international trade in natural gas continues apace. "Global liquefied-natural-gas trade continues to accelerate despite project delays with imports rising 10% year-over-year in the first quarter," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

(--By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)