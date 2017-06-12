WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 12

U.K.'S MAY FACES PRESSURE TO SOFTEN BREXIT APPROACH

Continue Reading Below

Pressure is mounting on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to seek closer ties to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019, following her election setback last Thursday.

NATIONAL FRONT LOSES BIG IN FRANCE

After knocking at the gates of power only a month ago, Marine Le Pen saw support for her far-right party crumble in Sunday's first round of parliamentary elections, dashing its hopes of becoming France's opposition party.

U.S. WEIGHS SANCTIONING CHINESE ENTITIES OVER NORTH KOREA

The Trump administration has asked Beijing to take action against nearly 10 Chinese entities to curb their trading with North Korea, part of a strategy to decapitate the networks that support Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

HUNDREDS, INCLUDING KREMLIN CRITIC ALEXEI NAVALNY, DETAINED AMID PROTESTS

Police detained hundreds of anti-corruption protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is hoping to harness a surprise surge in rallies against the Kremlin to challenge President Vladimir Putin in elections next year.

COMMUNIST PARTY PUSHES CHINA'S INTERNET CENSORS TO 'ENSURE POLITICAL SECURITY'

The Chinese Communist Party's powerful disciplinary wing is taking aim at the country's internet censors for not pushing a party-line agenda, saying they were "irresolute" in implementing the policies of President Xi Jinping.

MILLIONS OF INDIAN BUSINESSES ARE TRYING SOMETHING NEW: PAYING TAXES

India is bracing for a dramatic but risky overhaul of the country's tax system that authorities hope will draw millions of businesses into their tax net and boost the economy.

THREE PETROBRAS WORKERS DIE FOLLOWING FRIDAY EXPLOSION

Three workers at an offshore drill rig contracted by Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA died of burn injuries following an explosion on Friday, raising concerns that the company's ongoing cost cuts are impacting safety.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2017 18:05 ET (22:05 GMT)