USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jun 12

For the week ended Jun 11, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04
Colo 0 0 1 0 6 17 84 71 9 12
Ill 3 2 11 9 28 30 50 50 8 9
Ind 5 5 15 12 36 37 39 41 5 5
Iowa 1 1 3 2 19 20 64 61 13 16
Kans 2 2 5 7 28 30 57 56 8 5
Ky 1 1 2 3 12 14 69 70 16 12
Mich 0 0 4 4 27 26 57 61 12 9
Minn 0 0 2 2 20 21 66 66 12 11
Mo 2 1 7 6 32 34 50 51 9 8
Nebr 0 0 2 2 20 19 67 70 11 9
NC 1 1 4 4 20 18 62 61 13 16
ND 2 1 8 6 32 26 54 63 4 4
Ohio 2 2 7 8 41 41 43 41 7 8
Pa 0 0 1 0 15 18 69 74 15 8
SD 3 0 15 6 37 32 42 58 3 4
Tenn 1 1 2 2 14 14 54 56 29 27
Texas 0 1 4 4 20 16 63 68 13 11
Wisc 1 1 5 6 24 25 58 56 12 12
18-state
avg 2 1 6 5 25 26 57 58 10 10
yr-ago 1 1 3 3 21 21 60 61 15 14
PROGRESS:
--Emerged--
06/11 06/04 2016 Avg
Colo 89 80 94 91
Ill 96 90 96 97
Ind 86 74 89 94
Iowa 96 90 99 96
Kans 88 76 95 94
Ky 92 83 87 92
Mich 83 66 89 93
Minn 98 92 100 94
Mo 98 94 100 94
Nebr 98 91 98 97
NC 99 96 98 99
ND 94 86 96 86
Ohio 88 79 90 93
Pa 80 68 86 84
SD 98 90 93 94
Tenn 97 95 99 98
Tex 96 89 93 95
Wis 84 68 95 86
18-state
avg 94 86 95 94
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 12, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)