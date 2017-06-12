On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jun 12

For the week ended Jun 11, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04

Colo 0 0 1 0 6 17 84 71 9 12

Ill 3 2 11 9 28 30 50 50 8 9

Ind 5 5 15 12 36 37 39 41 5 5

Iowa 1 1 3 2 19 20 64 61 13 16

Kans 2 2 5 7 28 30 57 56 8 5

Ky 1 1 2 3 12 14 69 70 16 12

Mich 0 0 4 4 27 26 57 61 12 9

Minn 0 0 2 2 20 21 66 66 12 11

Mo 2 1 7 6 32 34 50 51 9 8

Nebr 0 0 2 2 20 19 67 70 11 9

NC 1 1 4 4 20 18 62 61 13 16

ND 2 1 8 6 32 26 54 63 4 4

Ohio 2 2 7 8 41 41 43 41 7 8

Pa 0 0 1 0 15 18 69 74 15 8

SD 3 0 15 6 37 32 42 58 3 4

Tenn 1 1 2 2 14 14 54 56 29 27

Texas 0 1 4 4 20 16 63 68 13 11

Wisc 1 1 5 6 24 25 58 56 12 12

18-state

avg 2 1 6 5 25 26 57 58 10 10

yr-ago 1 1 3 3 21 21 60 61 15 14

PROGRESS:

--Emerged--

06/11 06/04 2016 Avg

Colo 89 80 94 91

Ill 96 90 96 97

Ind 86 74 89 94

Iowa 96 90 99 96

Kans 88 76 95 94

Ky 92 83 87 92

Mich 83 66 89 93

Minn 98 92 100 94

Mo 98 94 100 94

Nebr 98 91 98 97

NC 99 96 98 99

ND 94 86 96 86

Ohio 88 79 90 93

Pa 80 68 86 84

SD 98 90 93 94

Tenn 97 95 99 98

Tex 96 89 93 95

Wis 84 68 95 86

18-state

avg 94 86 95 94

