Telecoms Up on Growth Bets -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked up on hopes for the sector's growth.

Altice USA, the cable operator affiliated with French telecom firm Altice, put a price range of $27 to $31 a share on its initial public offering of stock. After its acquisitions of Cablevision and Suddenlink, Altice is the fourth-largest cable operator in the U.S.

Shares of Vodafone rose after analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank boosted their operating earnings projections for the British cellphone carrier.

June 12, 2017 16:57 ET (20:57 GMT)