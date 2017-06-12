CSL to Buy Controlling Stake in Chinese Plasma-Products Company

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australian biotechnology firm CSL Ltd. (CSL.AU) has struck a deal to buy control of a plasma-derived therapies manufacturer in China from Humanwell Healthcare Group Co. (600079.SH) for US$352 million.

Continue Reading Below

CSL said Tuesday it would buy an 80% stake in Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biologics, or Ruide, giving it a foothold in China's domestic plasma fractionation market that would complement the position of its CSL Behring unit as a provider of imported albumin in China.

Ruide develops and manufactures plasma-derived products such as albumin and immunoglobulin for intravenous injection. The company also has a pipeline of multiple coagulation-factor products that it plans to launch in the coming years, plus four plasma collection centers and one manufacturing facility in Wuhan, central China, CSL said.

Ruide's total revenue in 2016 was about US$30 million, it said.

CSL, whose portfolio includes products for treating haemophilia and immune deficiencies, said the acquisition would be funded from existing debt facilities.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2017 19:03 ET (23:03 GMT)