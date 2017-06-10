What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Oil has declined almost 9% in the past three weeks, moving below $50 a barrel and forcing investors to reassess whether supply and demand will reach a state that can support higher prices.

Tech and internet stocks came under heavy selling pressure, jolting what had been a torrid run for the fast-growing shares.

The pound and domestically focused U.K. stocks slumped after Britain's general election.

A $9 billion restructuring deal covering Puerto Rico's electric-utility debt is at risk of collapsing.

The WTO ruled the U.S. failed to adequately eliminate all illegal government subsidies to Boeing.

Takeover talks between Neiman Marcus and the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue have stalled.

Luxury companies are turning away from glossy magazines, instead plowing money into digital campaigns rooted in social media.

Carrefour named as its next CEO Alexandre Bompard, who has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.

