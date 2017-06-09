Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros Merge in $4.95 Billion Deal

Digital Realty said Friday that it reached a deal to buy fellow data center company DuPont Fabros in an all stock transaction worth about $4.95 billion.

Carrefour Taps New CEO for Digital Makeover

Carrefour named Alexandre Bompard as its next chief executive, tapping someone who has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.com to help close its e-commerce gap.

Sirius XM to Invest $480 Million in Pandora

Sirius XM will get a foothold in advertising-supported streaming music and help Pandora Media shore up its balance sheet by buying a $480 million stake in the streaming-music company.

Dollar Tree Faces Off With Sycamore Partners

The nation's largest chain of dollar stores is set to square off with a New York private-equity firm over a deal gone awry.

Airbus Upbeat on Airliner Market but Cuts Own Outlook

Airbus raised its forecast for industry-wide plane deliveries for the coming 20 years, despite signs of a slowdown in orders.

AmTrust to Sell Most of Stake in National General Holdings for $211.7 Million

AmTrust Financial Services Inc. said Friday it would sell most of its stake in fellow insurer National General Holdings Corp. for about $211.7 million.

Microsoft Seeks Closer Partnerships With Chinese Firms

Microsoft has forged closer partnerships with Chinese companies as the market environment has changed, said Alain Crozier, the company's chairman for Greater China.

Baidu Pins Hopes on Self-Driving Technology

Baidu's new president, Qi Lu, touted the Chinese internet giant's self-driving car platform, a major initiative in its turnaround campaign.

U.K. Election Result Piles Up Brexit Uncertainty for Business

Global executives agreed on one big takeaway from the Conservatives' failure to win a majority: anything they thought they knew about Brexit was out the window.

Deutsche Bank Declines to Disclose Trump's Account Information

Deutsche Bank told U.S. Democratic lawmakers the German lender can't disclose details requested about its banking relationship with President Donald Trump, citing customer privacy rules.

