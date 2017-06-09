French Industrial Output Falls Unexpectedly in April

French industrial production fell unexpectedly in April after a sharp decline in output from the auto sector, statistics showed Friday.

Industrial production in the eurozone's second largest economy fell 0.5% in April from March as manufacturing output dropped 1.2%, statistics agency Insee said. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% rise in industrial output.

Still, Insee revised March's industrial production figure higher to a 2.2% rise on month from a previous reading of 2%.

