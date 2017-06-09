China Gas to Set up Investment Fund With Bocom International Trust

A unit of China Gas Holdings Ltd. has agreed to set up an investment fund with Bocom International Trust Company Ltd. in a bid to boost its energy-investment portfolio.

Continue Reading Below

The Chinese gas distributor said after markets closed Friday that the capital commitment of the proposed China Gas Bocom (Shenzhen) Clean Energy Equity Investment Fund L.P. will be up to 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion). Shanghai Jin Ao Investment Management Co. is the manager of the proposed fund.

Bocom International Trust is an 85%-owned unit of Bank of Communications Co. (3328.HK).

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 07:11 ET (11:11 GMT)