Valeant to Sell iNova Unit for $930 Million

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. reached a deal to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930 million, as it works to reset itself after a crisis, cutting billions in debt and refocusing on its core treatment areas and geographies.

iNova sells prescription and over-the-counter products in areas such as weight management, pain management, cardiology and cough and cold. It operates in more than 15 countries, including with large market positions in Australia and South Africa and also has an established platform in Asia.

The unit is being bought by a company jointly owned by affiliates of Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Valeant was once a darling of Wall Street as it capitalized on a strategy of buying smaller rivals and boosting their drugs' prices. But the company's share price spiraled downward after issues with its accounting and business practices, including appearing before Congress to explain price increases. The company has a $28.2 billion long-term debt load as of March 31, according to company filings.

Wednesday at a health-care conference, Valeant Chief Executive Joseph Papa reiterated that Valeant is focusing on its core, which includes dermatology, eye care and gastrointestinal care in the U.S. Canada and Canada.

In August, Valeant said it would pay down $5 billion in debt by February 2018. In recent months, it has announced a string of deals as part of that effort.

Still on Thursday Valeant noted that it will maintain a strong footprint in countries served by iNova, primarily through its eye-treatment unit Bausch & Lomb.

Valeant shares rose 5.6% to $12.85 in premarket trading.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)