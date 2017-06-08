Eurozone Economy Grows at Fastest Rate Since 2015

The eurozone's economy grew at a faster rate than previously estimated during the first three months of 2017 as investment spending continued to rise.

ECB's Next Moves on Stimulus in Focus at Meeting

The eurozone economy is accelerating, but the European Central Bank seems reluctant to take its foot off the gas. That has set the bank on a collision course with officials in the euro area's largest economy, Germany.

Global Stocks Inch Up Ahead of U.K. Elections

Stocks were fractionally higher as investors kept a close eye on a European Central Bank meeting, testimony by former FBI Director James Comey and a general election in the U.K.

Crude Recoups a Little Ground Lost After Shock Rise in U.S. Inventories

Global oil prices recovered slightly, after posting their sharpest fall since early March overnight on an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories last week.

Why Stock Pickers Are Off to a Fast Start: Tech Giants

These companies have accounted for 41% of the S&P 500's market-capitalization advance this year.

Japan's Economy Back in the Fast Lane? Not Quite Yet

Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the first quarter, as an inventory rundown and weaker household spending took some of the shine off Japan's longest economic expansion since 2006.

China Exports Grew for Third Straight Month in May

Chinese exports in May were up 8.7% from a year earlier, more than expected, as resilient global demand drove a third straight increase. Imports were up 14.8% and the trade surplus widened to $40.81 billion.

Australia Trade Surplus Narrows in April

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$555 million in April, compared with a surplus of A$3.17 billion in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Arab States Drawing Up List of Demands for Qatar

Arab states are drawing up a list of demands that Qatar must meet in order to return to normal diplomatic and economic relations, including scaling back the Al Jazeera media network, officials involved in the discussions said.

Regional Rift Hits Container Shipments to Qatar, but Not LNG Exports

Three days into a diplomatic fallout between Qatar and its neighbors, container cargoes heading toward the tiny Arab nation are choked but crucial natural-gas exports haven't been affected.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)