Saks Owner Hudson's Bay to Cut About 2,000 Jobs

Continue Reading Below

Hudson's Bay Co., owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, said it would eliminate about 2,000 positions as part of restructuring efforts, the latest sign of deepening distress in the retail sector.

Verizon to Cut 2,100 Jobs at Yahoo, AOL After Merger

About 2,100 people will lose their jobs at Yahoo and AOL after Verizon completes its acquisition of Yahoo and combines the two onetime internet rivals.

J.P. Morgan Operating Chief Leaving Bank

J.P. Morgan said Thursday that Matthew Zames, its chief operating officer who was once seen as a possible successor to CEO James Dimon, is leaving the bank.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Airbus CEO Braces for Protracted Fraud Probes

The chief executive of European plane maker Airbus SE is bracing for prolonged investigations by government antifraud authorities before various probes are completed even as the company has stepped up efforts to enhance compliance procedures.

Al Jazeera Says Websites, Digital Platforms Under Attempted Cyberattack

Qatari media network Al Jazeera said hackers were attempting to compromise its websites and digital platforms, just days after Persian Gulf rivals cut diplomatic ties with the country.

Nordstrom Family Weighs Taking Retailer Private

Nordstrom said members of the Nordstrom family are exploring taking the retailer private. Shares of the retailer, which like others in the industry has been struggling to adapt as more shopping shifts online, jumped.

FDA Pushes to Get Endo's Opana ER Opioid Off the Market

The Food and Drug Administration asked Endo Pharmaceuticals to remove its Opana ER from the market, citing links to drug abuse, in what the agency called its first effort to halt sales of an opioid pain drug.

Teva Pharmaceutical to Nominate Four New Directors

Teva Pharmaceutical will seek to overhaul its board by nominating four new directors, the latest step toward remaking the struggling drug company.

Uber in Talks to Acquire Team of Car-Parking Startup Luxe

While Uber Technologies wrestles with a string of controversies, the ride-hailing company is in advanced talks to acquire much of the engineering team from a struggling car-parking service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley Aiming to Raise $2 Billion for New Asia Private-Equity Fund

Morgan Stanley and Hong Kong-based All-Stars Investment are separately planning to raise billions of dollars to invest in Asian companies, in a sign of how the region is becoming a hotter draw for global money.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)