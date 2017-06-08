Verizon to Cut 2,100 Jobs at Yahoo, AOL After Merger

Continue Reading Below

About 2,100 people will lose their jobs at Yahoo and AOL after Verizon completes its acquisition of Yahoo and combines the two onetime internet rivals.

Nordstrom Family Weighs Taking Retailer Private

Nordstrom said members of the Nordstrom family are exploring taking the retailer private. Shares of the retailer, which like others in the industry has been struggling to adapt as more shopping shifts online, jumped.

Valeant to Sell iNova Unit for $930 Million

Valeant Pharmaceuticals reached a deal to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930 million, as it works to reset itself after a crisis, cutting billions in debt and refocusing on its core treatment areas and geographies.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ford Mobility Unit to Break Out Financial Results

Ford's smart mobility subsidiary will start breaking out separate financial results to help offer investors better clarity on the revenue and earnings potential for the company's alternative transportation businesses.

Toshiba Unaware Its Nuclear Unit Was Preparing for Bankruptcy, Timeline Shows

Toshiba didn't know its U.S. nuclear subsidiary was preparing for a bankruptcy filing even after the unit had hired lawyers for the task, according to court records and Toshiba's official timeline.

Alibaba Sees Growth Accelerating; Shares Soar

Alibaba said annual revenue in fiscal 2018 could grow as much as 49%, sending its shares higher.

Morgan Stanley Aiming to Raise $2 Billion for New Asia Private-Equity Fund

Morgan Stanley and Hong Kong-based All-Stars Investment are separately planning to raise billions of dollars to invest in Asian companies, in a sign of how the region is becoming a hotter draw for global money.

Hedge Fund Elliott Seeks to Strengthen Private Equity Expertise in Europe

Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has recruited a head for its European private equity operations to give it greater firepower beyond the activism in stocks and bonds for which it is best known, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Wells Fargo Focuses on Pivot From Scandal to Growth

Wells Fargo has spent months trying to fix the aggressive sales culture that got it in some much trouble. Now, it's confronting a new challenge: growing again.

Hedge Fund Looks to Shake Up BHP Billiton's Board

Tribeca Investment Partners is holding talks with possible board candidates as it looks to a sweeping overhaul of the resources giant.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)