Hedge Fund Looks to Shake Up BHP Billiton's Board

Continue Reading Below

Tribeca Investment Partners is holding talks with possible board candidates as it looks to a sweeping overhaul of the resources giant.

Samsung-Linked Convictions Strengthen Case Against Former South Korean President

Two former South Korean officials have been sentenced in a case involving the merger of two Samsung affiliates, a ruling that experts say boosts separate cases against former president Park Geun-hye and a top corporate figure.

U.S. Emissions Suit Against Fiat Chrysler Sent to California Court

The U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using illegal software to cheat on emissions tests with diesel-powered vehicles is headed to a California court to join other widespread litigation against the auto maker, according to an order from a group of federal judges.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Uber Fires Executive Who Shared Rape Victim's Medical Records

Uber fired a top executive who obtained medical records of a woman raped by her Uber driver in India, and then shared the documents with Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

Brazil's JBS Says It Won't Sell Core Assets

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said Wednesday it won't sell core assets in the U.S. or elsewhere, including its majority stake in U.S. chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride, a week after agreeing to pay a big fine related to corruption.

Blackstone Group Raises Big European Property Fund

Blackstone Group LP, one of the world's largest private real-estate investors, has closed a EUR7.8 billion fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, the largest of its kind ever raised.

Hyundai U.S. Sales Chief Departs

Hyundai Motor's top U.S. sales executive resigned, the latest departure in the Korean auto maker's top American ranks during a string of disappointing sales results.

Russia Could Buy Back Stake It Sold in Rosneft

Russia's sale of one-fifth of its state-owned oil company to Qatar and commodities giant Glencore had an unusual provision: Russia agreed to buy a stake back.

Santander Buys Banco Popular for EUR1 After Rival Deemed Likely to Fail

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

Delphi to Partner with France's Transdev on Self-Driving Vehicle Service

Delphi Automotive PLC said Wednesday it is partnering with French bus and train operator Transdev to deploy a driverless on-demand transportation service this year using the automotive suppliers' automated driving technology.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)