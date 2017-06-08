Health Care Shares Slip Despite Deal News -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies slipped even as deal news drove individual stocks higher.

Continue Reading Below

Valeant Pharmaceuticals reached a deal to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930 million as it works to reset itself after a crisis, cutting billions in debt and refocusing on its core treatment areas and geographies. Valeant shares added 9%.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is being bought by a buyout group for $11.18 a share, or $605 million, sending shares higher.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 18:21 ET (22:21 GMT)