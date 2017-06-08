China May Exports Up 15.5% in Yuan Terms

China's exports grew 15.5% in May from a year earlier in yuan terms, accelerating from a 14.3% gain the previous month, official data showed Thursday.

Imports expanded 22.1% last month from a year earlier in yuan terms, compared with an 18.6% rise in April, the General Administration of Customs said.

The country's trade surplus widened to 281.6 billion yuan ($41.42 billion) in May from CNY262.31 billion in April.

--Liyan Qi

June 08, 2017 00:01 ET (04:01 GMT)