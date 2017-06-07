Japan Growth Revision Takes Some Air Out of Celebrated Expansion

Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the first quarter, as weaker household spending and an inventory rundown took some of the shine off Japan's longest economic expansion since 2006.

Arab States Drawing Up List of Demands for Qatar

Arab states are drawing up a list of demands that Qatar must meet in order to return to normal diplomatic and economic relations, including scaling back the Al Jazeera media network, officials involved in the discussions said.

Regional Rift Hits Container Shipments to Qatar, but Not LNG Exports

Three days into a diplomatic fallout between Qatar and its neighbors, container cargoes heading toward the tiny Arab nation are choked but crucial natural-gas exports haven't been affected.

U.S. Consumer Credit Increases by $8.20 Billion in April

U.S. consumer borrowing decelerated in April to a 2.58% annual rate, marking the slowest pace of growth since August 2011, Federal Reserve data showed.

OECD Moves to Limit Tax Avoidance by Multinationals

More than 70 countries and jurisdictions signed an agreement limiting the ability of multinationals to exploit divergences between tax treaties, a practice known as "treaty shopping" that enables companies to pay lower taxes.

SEC to Hire Dalia Blass as Top Regulator of Mutual Funds, ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to hire as its top mutual-fund regulator an attorney whose spouse is about to step down as chief lawyer for the industry's trade group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Labor Secretary: Final Review of Fiduciary Rule in Motion

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said the first step has been taken in deciding the fate of a landmark retirement-savings rule that goes into partial effect this Friday.

ECB Workers Rally in Frankfurt Against IT Staffing Changes at Bank

European Central Bank employees took to the streets to protest ECB plans to change an IT service provider, which the union representing central-bank staff said put more than 100 jobs at risk.

Financial Shares Drive U.S. Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks snapped a two-session losing streak as gains in financial shares boosted major indexes. The S&P 500 added 0.2%.

Oil Tumbles on Unexpected Jump in Stockpiles

U.S. oil prices had their worst day since March, falling to their second-lowest level of the year after U.S. data showed an unexpected increase in oil stockpiles.

