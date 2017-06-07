Oil Drops on Unexpected Jump in Stockpiles

Oil prices declined after weekly U.S. inventory data showed a surprise increase in crude stockpiles.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Supplies Surprisingly Rise

U.S. crude-oil and gasoline inventories both unexpectedly increased by 3.3 million barrels for the week ended June 2, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. Oil Exports Double, Reshaping Vast Global Markets

American oil exports are emerging as a disruptive new force in global markets, making their way to more than 30 countries since a ban on them was lifted in 2015.

Regional Rift Hits Container Shipments to Qatar, but Not LNG Exports

Three days into a diplomatic fallout between Qatar and its neighbors, container cargoes heading toward the tiny Arab nation are choked but crucial natural-gas exports haven't been affected.

Russia's Rosneft Stake Sale Came With a Twist: Moscow Always Wanted It Back

Russia's sale of one-fifth of its state-owned oil company to Qatar and commodities giant Glencore had an unusual provision: Russia agreed to buy a stake back.

The Rising Stakes for Tesla in China

Elon Musk hasn't said much in presentations or earnings calls about the China strategy, a glaring omission given China's increasing importance.

Lotte Seeks Up to $1.4 Billion With Malaysia IPO of Petrochemical Unit

Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, plans to take orders next week for an initial public offering of its Malaysian petrochemical unit that could raise up to $1.4 billion.

Analysts See 98 Billion-Cubic Feet Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data to show natural gas stockpiles grew by 97.92 billion cubic feet, slightly more than is typical for this time of year.

Top U.S. Diplomat in China Quits Over Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

David Rank, a 27-year veteran of the State Department, said his conscience prevented him from carrying out his duties after President Donald Trump's decision on the climate-change agreement.

Long Promised, the Global Market for Natural Gas Has Finally Arrived

Gas prices around the world are converging as more of the fuel is liquefied and moved by tanker, while producers are turning countries into consumers by helping them build new infrastructure.

