Santander Buys Banco Popular for EUR1 After Rival Deemed Likely to Fail

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

Hyundai U.S. Sales Chief Departs

Hyundai Motor's top U.S. sales executive resigned, the latest departure in the Korean auto maker's top American ranks during a string of disappointing sales results.

Russia's Rosneft Stake Sale Came With a Twist: Moscow Always Wanted It Back

Russia's sale of one-fifth of its state-owned oil company to Qatar and commodities giant Glencore had an unusual provision: Russia agreed to buy a stake back.

Delphi to Partner with France's Transdev on Self-Driving Vehicle Service

Delphi Automotive PLC said Wednesday it is partnering with French bus and train operator Transdev to deploy a driverless on-demand transportation service this year using the automotive suppliers' automated driving technology.

Man Wah Sinks After Short Seller Targets Shares

Short sellers don't often achieve rock star status. But in markets-obsessed Hong Kong, Muddy Waters' Carson Block comes close.

Samsung Plans Fresh India Investment as It Looks to Upset Apple's Cart

The South Korean smartphone maker said it will invest about $760 million to double its production capacity for mobile phones and refrigerators in India.

Europe to Toughen Airline Rules to See Off Mideast Competition

The European Union will propose stricter rules to allow airlines to challenge perceived unfair competition from overseas rivals.

The Rising Stakes for Tesla in China

Elon Musk hasn't said much in presentations or earnings calls about the China strategy, a glaring omission given China's increasing importance.

KKR Makes $1.6 Billion Bid for Vocus Communications

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has pitched a takeover offer for the Australian telecommunications company valued at more than $1.6 billion.

Lotte Seeks Up to $1.4 Billion With Malaysia IPO of Petrochemical Unit

Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, plans to take orders next week for an initial public offering of its Malaysian petrochemical unit that could raise up to $1.4 billion.

June 07, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)