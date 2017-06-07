Consumer Shares Move Higher -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher.

Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with French bus and train operator Transdev to deploy a driverless on-demand transportation service this year using the automotive suppliers' automated driving technology.

Ford's joint-venture sales in China fell 3% in May, continuing a slide that has hurt profits in one of the auto maker's most important regions.

Brown-Forman shares slipped after the company reported some of its brands saw declining underlying sales, which takes out foreign exchange and distributor inventories.

Dave & Buster's shares were up after the company's first-quarter EPS and sales topped analyst forecasts.

June 07, 2017 18:04 ET (22:04 GMT)