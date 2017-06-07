On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, June 7 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 731,498 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 12,440 12,440 11,985 12,130 12,180 -50 106 284

Jul-17 12,325 12,350 12,280 12,315 12,335 -20 6 118

Aug-17 11,550 12,450 11,550 12,270 12,405 -135 16 60

Sep-17 12,400 12,650 12,320 12,505 12,490 15 676,180 456,582

Oct-17 12,530 12,700 12,440 12,590 12,545 45 38 126

Nov-17 12,515 12,705 12,455 12,595 12,585 10 350 2,604

Jan-18 14,495 14,750 14,460 14,610 14,615 -5 54,474 61,038

Mar-18 14,745 14,745 14,745 14,745 14,735 10 4 100

Apr-18 14,815 14,890 14,790 14,845 14,850 -5 16 46

May-18 14,790 14,950 14,705 14,855 14,865 -10 308 920

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

