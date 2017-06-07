China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, June 7 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 731,498 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,440 12,440 11,985 12,130 12,180 -50 106 284
Jul-17 12,325 12,350 12,280 12,315 12,335 -20 6 118
Aug-17 11,550 12,450 11,550 12,270 12,405 -135 16 60
Sep-17 12,400 12,650 12,320 12,505 12,490 15 676,180 456,582
Oct-17 12,530 12,700 12,440 12,590 12,545 45 38 126
Nov-17 12,515 12,705 12,455 12,595 12,585 10 350 2,604
Jan-18 14,495 14,750 14,460 14,610 14,615 -5 54,474 61,038
Mar-18 14,745 14,745 14,745 14,745 14,735 10 4 100
Apr-18 14,815 14,890 14,790 14,845 14,850 -5 16 46
May-18 14,790 14,950 14,705 14,855 14,865 -10 308 920
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
June 07, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)