One Market Gauge Is Signaling Fed Should Continue to Tighten Policy

A key measure that tracks stress in U.S. money markets tumbled to near its lowest level in seven years-a sign of loose financial conditions that could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of tightening monetary policy.

Stocks Waver, Havens Like Bonds and Gold Rally

Stocks wavered while gold and U.S. government bonds gained, signaling a note of caution among investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

Oil Prices Fall on Fears of Rising Production

Oil prices inched lower, nearing one-month lows, amid a wider financial market decline and investor concerns about increasing oil production in the U.S.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Is the Risk of Lowflation Back?

Brazil's Central Bank Sees Below-Target Inflation This Year

Brazil's central bank forecast below-target inflation for this year, but said uncertainty regarding the economic scenario is increasing.

U.S., Mexico to Give Update on Sugar Trade Talks

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will hold a press conference Tuesday with his Mexican counterpart to provide an update on their negotiations over curbing Mexican sugar exports, though the specifics are unclear.

Pound's Message to Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Election

Investors are scrambling to protect themselves against big moves in the British pound ahead of this week's election, the outcome of which many had taken for granted.

Potential Economic Adviser to Trump Offers Preview of His Approach

Kevin Hassett, a man who would be one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers, in prepared remarks to a Senate committee defended the role of gathering data and transparent economic analysis.

South Africa Enters Technical Recession, Pressuring Scandal-Struck President Zuma

Africa's most developed economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter at the start of 2017, adding to pressure on embattled President Jacob Zuma.

Reserve Bank of Australia Keeps Cash Rate Target at 1.50%

Australia's central bank left interest rates on hold, indicating that it remains satisfied with the progress of the economy despite imminent growth data that is widely expected to show renewed weakness in the first three months of 2017.

