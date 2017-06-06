LyondellBasell Reports Flaring After Shutdown at Houston Refinery

LyondellBasell Industries NV reported flaring at its refinery in Houston after an emergency unit shutdown that forced it to reduce operating rates.

"Emergency shutdown by third party recipient of refinery propylene/propane stream resulted in refinery flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the flaring of emissions happened Monday morning and lasted about an hour. After the reduction of operating rates, it said the third party "returned to service."

The 264,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located along the Houston Ship Channel.

