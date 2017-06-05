What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Terrorists struck Britain for the third time in as many months, killing seven people in a rampage in London claimed by Islamic State and prompting May to say tolerance of Islamist extremism had gone too far.

The attacks underscore the difficulty faced by authorities in stopping low-tech assaults by individuals or small groups.

Republican leaders, pushing for a legislative win before summer recess, face hearings into possible Russian election meddling.

Afghan authorities arrested over a dozen people in connection with a triple suicide bombing at a funeral that killed several people.

Iraqi forces captured a hub on a key Islamic State supply route between Syria and Iraq, the country's defense ministry said.

Trump will launch a new campaign this week aimed at fulfilling his pledge for $1 trillion of infrastructure investment.

Trump's aides defended his decision to quit the Paris climate pact, but offered differing views on his beliefs about the environment.

Philippine police ruled out terrorism in Friday's casino attack, calling the gunman a gambling addict.

