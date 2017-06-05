Watch Live: President Trump unveils plan to privatize air traffic control

U.S. Nonmanufacturing Activity Growth Slowed in May

By Ben Leubsdorf Features Dow Jones Newswires

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector decelerated in May but continued to expand at a solid pace.

The Institute for Supply Management on Monday said its index of nonmanufacturing activity -- which tracks a range of industries including retailing, health care, finance and mining -- fell to 56.9 in May from 57.5 in April.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a May reading of 57.0. A number above 50 indicates expansion while a reading under 50 indicates contraction.

The gauge has signaled continuous service-sector growth since the beginning of 2010. The recession ended in mid-2009.

The broader U.S. economic expansion has remained on track so far in 2017.

The unemployment rate in May fell to 4.3%, its lowest level in 16 years, though the pace of hiring slowed, the Labor Department reported last week. Gross domestic product expanded at a modest 1.2% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the first quarter but is expected to pick up in the current quarter; forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers on Friday predicted a second-quarter growth rate of 2.9%.

A separate ISM gauge tracking the manufacturing sector inched up in May to 54.9, marking nine consecutive months of industrial expansion.

