On Our Radar

Materials Down After Weak Economic Data -- Materials Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of miners and other commodities producers declined alongside the prices of copper and other industrial metals as traders digested weak U.S. economic data. A terrorist attack complicated the calculus ahead of a United Kingdom election on Thursday. Prime Minister Theresa May called the election to strengthen her hand in negotiations on Brexit, but has seen her lead on hard-left rival Jeremy Corbyn shrink in recent polls. Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,282.70 a troy ounce, their highest close since April 21.

Continue Reading Below

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 16:11 ET (20:11 GMT)