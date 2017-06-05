Materials Down After Weak Economic Data -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers declined alongside the prices of copper and other industrial metals as traders digested weak U.S. economic data. A terrorist attack complicated the calculus ahead of a United Kingdom election on Thursday. Prime Minister Theresa May called the election to strengthen her hand in negotiations on Brexit, but has seen her lead on hard-left rival Jeremy Corbyn shrink in recent polls. Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,282.70 a troy ounce, their highest close since April 21.
