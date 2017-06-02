WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 02

EU, CHINA SUMMIT ENDS WITH NO CLIMATE STATEMENT

Disputes over trade between China and the European Union forced the two to abandon a planned statement on their commitment to the Paris climate accord, one day after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the global agreement.

TERRORISM OR NOT? MOTIVE IN PHILIPPINE CASINO FIRE UNCLEAR

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rampage at a Manila casino early Friday that left at least 36 people dead, renewing terrorism concerns about an incident the Philippines government said was a botched one-man robbery attempt.

CIA CREATES NEW MISSION CENTER TO TURN UP HEAT ON IRAN

The Central Intelligence Agency has established a new organization focused exclusively on gathering and analyzing intelligence about Iran, reflecting the Trump administration's decision to make that country a higher priority target for American spies.

AILING PRESIDENT LEAVES NIGERIA IN AN UNHEALTHY STATE OF LIMBO

Africa's largest economy is facing a potential political crisis, fueled by its president's worsening health and a religious divide that threatens his deputy's recent turnaround of Nigeria's fortunes.

THE TOWN WHERE MEXICO'S POLITICAL MACHINE, AND SIX GOVERNORS, WERE BORN

Alfredo del Mazo, a candidate in Sunday's contest to elect the next governor of the State of Mexico, is trying to become the next member of Grupo Atlacomulco, a powerful political machine, to run Mexico's most populous state.

AFGHANS ANGERED BY TRUCK BOMBING CLASH WITH POLICE

Seven protesters were killed and 10 others wounded as gunfire erupted during a demonstration against what critics of the Afghan government say is its failure to protect the capital against militant attacks.

KREMLIN CRITIC VOWS TO FIGHT ON

Alexei Navalny says he won't be diverted from his push to oppose President Vladimir Putin in 2018 elections, despite serious legal obstacles to his running for any office.

AUSTRALIA CALLS ON ASIAN COUNTRIES TO UPHOLD RULES-BASED ORDER

In a veiled swipe at China's militarization of contested waters in the South China Sea, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called on Asian countries to uphold a rules-based order or risk upsetting the region's unprecedented economic rise.

