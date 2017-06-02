Singapore Manufacturing Activity Growth Slows Further

Growth in Singapore's manufacturing activity slowed further in May, with the purchasing managers' index weakening.

The overall manufacturing PMI was 50.8 in May, compared with 51.1 in April and a 51.2 reading in March.

The reading, however, stayed above 50 for the ninth consecutive month, denoting expansion, according to data released Friday by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management.

The institute attributed the lower reading in May to lower employment and slower growth in factory output and orders.

The PMI for electronics, however, rose to 52.4 in May from 51.6 in April, the data showed.

June 02, 2017 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)