Phillips 66 Reports Power Blip at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported a power blip and emissions Friday at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"The deluge system activated at the Cogen Unit causing the GSU2 transformer to arc, resulting in a low voltage power dip," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "This resulted in the tripping of three transformers on the Electrostatic Precipitator."

The refinery said the transformer reset itself and power was restored. "The power blip lasted only seconds but was enough to cause the excess opacity," it said.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

June 02, 2017 22:28 ET (02:28 GMT)