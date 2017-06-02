Fed Focuses on Job Gains Amid Economy's Mixed Messages

The economy has been sending conflicting signals on two items that matter most to the Federal Reserve: inflation and unemployment. For now, officials are putting more emphasis on sturdy hiring, which they believe should eventually push inflation higher.

China Steps Up Support for Its Currency

Investors say Beijing is seeking to build confidence in its economy amid concerns about a debt buildup and a crackdown on loose lending.

UBS to Temporarily Adjust Broker Pay

UBS is temporarily revamping how it pays its U.S. brokers to comply with new retirement rules taking effect next week, a stopgap that minimizes the impact on clients as a review of the regulation plays out

Fed Stress-Test Results Coming June 22, 28

The Federal Reserve said it plans to release the results of its big-bank stress tests June 22 and June 28, and a senior official said the central bank would provide banks with more information about the annual exercise as well as change its approach to supervising banks' boards of directors.

Anbang, After a Whirlwind of Western Deals, Has Been Benched by China

The insurer was part of a global advance by Chinese companies that seemed unstoppable a year ago. Now, the country's clampdown on risk has forced the firm to behave like an ordinary insurer.

EU Clears Way for $9.9 Billion State Rescue of Troubled Italian Bank

The EU cleared the way for the multibillion-dollar government rescue of one of Italy's biggest and most fragile banks by approving a restructuring plan for the troubled lender Banca Monte Paschi di Siena.

Regulator Bars Ex-Morgan Stanley Broker

Wall Street's self-regulatory body has barred a former broker at Morgan Stanley from the industry over claims that he concealed $190 million in Venezuelan bond trades.

Riksbank Chief Wants Swedish Government to Cool Red-Hot Property Market

Sweden's central bank chief Stefan Ingves said a red-hot housing market and record-high level of household debt will put the Scandinavian country's economy in peril unless the government cools the property sector down.

Buy the Bank Trading Dip

J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America may see a slight decline in second-quarter trading revenue, but investors shouldn't panic.

Coming Soon: What Auditors Really Think About Company Numbers

A new rule will require auditors to tell investors about areas of their audit that were especially challenging or complex or that forced them to make tough decisions in evaluating a company's books.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)