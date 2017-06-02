Live: Press Secretary Sean Spicer and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt address the media

Watch | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Job market is strong, Philadelphia Fed's Harker says as he backs rate forecast -- MarketWatch

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Speaking after the release of the latest figures on employment, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said job creation is still strong. "We had 138,000 jobs in May, which is a good number," he said at the Pennsylvania Economic Association Annual Conference in Reading (https://philadelphiafed.org/publications/speeches/harker/2017/06-02-17-the-intrinsic-value-of-inclusive-growth). "The 100,000-jobs-a-month rate is going to be more than sufficient to keep up with population growth. That's more or less the rate we'll need in a normal, healthy economy." Harker says he still thinks three rate hikes of 25 basis points each as appropriate for the year.

Continue Reading Below

-Steve Goldstein

For more from MarketWatch: http://www.marketwatch.com/newsviewer

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 13:06 ET (17:06 GMT)