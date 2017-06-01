Tech Shares Edge Higher -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies were higher as some risk appetite returned after the release of solid economic data.

One hedge-fund manager said the headlines about heady heights for technology stocks such as Amazon.com and Google's Alphabet are making him anticipate a correction in the short to medium term. "Tech, gaming and semis are still fundamentally OK, but could still suffer a severe profit-taking as they are very extended and overbought," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

June 01, 2017 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT)